Sports

Stover with late score, Towson edges Delaware 18-17

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 8:36 PM

TOWSON, Md.

Ryan Stover threw two touchdown passes including one to Sam Gallahan in the final seconds as Towson edged Delaware 18-17 on Saturday.

Towson trailed 17-11 late in the game when Stover capped a 52-yard drive with a 14-yard scoring throw to Gallahan for the win with 35 seconds remaining.

Stover finished with 187 yards passing for the Tigers (3-5, 1-4 Colonial Athletic Association). He also ran for 56 yards on eight carries.

The Blue Hens (5-3, 3-2) led 14-3 early in the third quarter and through most of the second half. Stover closed the gap to 14-11 on a 39-yard touchdown throw to John Tsimis with 45 seconds left in the third. Delaware stretched it again with a field goal midway through the fourth for a 17-11 edge.

Late in the second quarter, Delaware's Nasir Adderley stopped a Towson drive with a leaping, one-handed interception of a Stover pass.

Kani Kane ran for 113 yards on 22 carries for the Blue Hens.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: South Pointe's first half blitz floors York

    South Pointe ended York's eight-game winning streak and clinched the Region 3-4A title Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 in Rock Hill. Check out highlights from the nationally-ranked Stallions' 10th straight win.

Watch: South Pointe's first half blitz floors York

Watch: South Pointe's first half blitz floors York 3:15

Watch: South Pointe's first half blitz floors York
Nafo coach Michael Allen, after Falcons win Milltown Showdown 0:25

Nafo coach Michael Allen, after Falcons win Milltown Showdown
James Martin, Jamario Holley talk about Northwestern’s last-second region title win 0:49

James Martin, Jamario Holley talk about Northwestern’s last-second region title win

View More Video