Stanley, Jewell combine to lead Iowa past Minnesota, 17-10

Associated Press

October 28, 2017 10:21 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa

 Nate Stanley threw for 190 yards in Iowa's 17-10 win over Minnesota Saturday night, its eighth-straight in Iowa City over the Gophers.

 After missing one game, linebacker Josey Jewell returned to lead the Iowa defense with 11 tackles, six of them solo.

 Each team converted just 15 first downs and committed three turnovers. Iowa (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) and Minnesota (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) combined to be 7-for-30 on third downs.

 Rodney Smith led the way on offense for Minnesota, rushing for 82 yards on 15 attempts, although his efforts did not prove enough to push the Gophers to their first win at Kinnick Stadium since 1999 — Kirk Ferentz's first year at the helm for the Hawkeyes. 

 The Hawkeyes only touchdowns came on their first drive of each half, which combined to be 10 total plays for 147 of Iowa's 315 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

 Iowa: The Hawkeyes are now just a win away from being bowl eligible, but have a tough slate ahead as Ohio State will head into Iowa City with momentum after beating Penn State. Iowa will then take a road trip to Madison, Wisconsin to face the so-far undefeated Badgers. However, Iowa's last two games are with struggling Purdue and Nebraska.

 Minnesota: The Gophers could very well miss out on a bowl game. Minnesota has a tall task ahead of it with upcoming games against Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Wisconsin.

 THE LITTLE PIGGY STAYED HOME

 Floyd of Rosedale will stay in Iowa City for the third straight year. During Ferentz's tenure with Iowa, the Hawkeyes have had a firm hold on the trophy — Iowa has beaten Minnesota 13 times over the past 19 seasons.

UP NEXT

 Iowa hosts Ohio State next Saturday. 

Minnesota travels to Michigan Nov. 4.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

