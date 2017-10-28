Clemson overcomes rain, Georgia Tech to secure victory

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said this week that it is never easy to play against Georgia Tech’s option offense, but the Tigers certainly made it look easy Saturday night.
Clemson (7-1, 5-1 ACC) earned its third consecutive win against the Yellow Jackets with a 24-10 victory in a rain-soaked game at Death Valley. All three wins were by double digits.
Georgia Tech was held to 3 points and less than 150 yards of offense through the first three quarters before finding some success against Clemson’s backups late.
Clemson jumped out to a quick lead as Georgia Tech’s KirVonte Benson fumbled on the Yellow Jackets’ first series and the Tigers quickly turned the turnover into points.
The fumble was forced by Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph and was recovered by Tigers safety Van Smith.
Clemson needed only two plays to score as Kelly Bryant completed back-to-back passes to Deon Cain with the second resulting in a 38-yard touchdown.
Bryant added another touchdown pass to Milan Richard in the second quarter as Clemson led 14-3 after 1.
Tigers freshman running back Travis Etienne added a 2-yard touchdown run late in the first half to give the Tigers a 21-3 lead at the break.
Bryant, who injured his ankle against Wake Forest on Oct. 7 and left the Syracuse game on Oct. 13 with a concussion, appeared to be close to 100 percent.
The junior led Clemson in rushing with 67 yards and was 22 of 33 passing for 207 yards and two scores. It was the first multi-touchdown passing game of his career.
Clemson kicker Alex Spence made a 29-yard field goal in the third quarter, while Georgia Tech’s TaQuon Marshall finished off the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers play at N.C. State next weekend.
