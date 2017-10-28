Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball 2) lays up the ball as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball 2) lays up the ball as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert

Sports

Mitchell scores career-high 22, Jazz beat Lakers 96-81

AP Sports Writer

October 28, 2017 11:38 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Rookie Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 22 points and the Utah Jazz held on for a 96-81 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

The victory broke a two-game losing streak for the Jazz.

The Jazz jumped out to a 21-7 lead thanks to a 16-3 run highlighted by a floater from Mitchell after he pump-faked Lonzo Ball and got to his spot with a eurostep. The Lakers, however, hung around throughout the night and made it a game in the fourth quarter, but never led.

Ricky Rubio scored a season-high 21 points, had seven rebounds and four assists for the Jazz while Derrick Favors had his first double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Mitchell's corner 3-pointer with 1:48 remaining gave the Jazz a 91-79 lead and put the game away.

Brandon Ingram led the Lakers with 16 points and Jordan Clarkson put up 15 off the bench. Ball, the No. 2 overall draft pick, finished with nine points, two rebounds and four assists — the rebounds and assists were season lows.

Utah cruised through the second quarter before the Lakers found some momentum in the third and cut the lead to eight points thanks to nine third-quarter points from Ingram. Mitchell put together one of the best stretches of his young career to push the lead back to 75-64 at the end the quarter. The No. 12 overall draft pick had an old school three-point play, a monstrous rebound dunk and a 3 from the top of the arc in just over 2 minutes.

An 8-2 run to start the fourth quarter cut the Jazz lead to 77-72, but the Lakers were never quite able to get over the hump.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Rookie Kyle Kuzma played his first game back in Salt Lake City after spending three years at the University of Utah. He went to his favorite breakfast spot and saw his former barber before the game. ... The Lakers shot 5 for 22 from 3-point range.

Jazz: Coach Quin Snyder wants more aggression from Rodney Hood as the team needs his scoring having lost Gordon Hayward and George Hill. Hood had a game-high nine attempts in the first half. ... Rudy Gobert had his worst statistical game of the season with six points and eight rebounds.

ROUGH FOR ROOKIES

Ball has started all six games for the Lakers and Mitchell has started three and been the first guard off the bench for the Jazz. Both entered the game struggling with their shot as Ball was shooting 31.3 percent and Mitchell 25.0 percent.

Lakers coach Luke Walton talked about the challenges rookies face.

"No. 1, the size, strength and quickness of everybody in this league," Walton said. "No. 2, the 3-point line is further back. Teams scout much more in depth in the NBA. And the schedule is crazy for these guys.

"Any rookie that can contribute in the NBA is impressive. ... If you're a rookie and can get anything done at this level consistently, it's impressive."

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Andre Drummond and the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

Jazz: Host Harrison Barnes and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: South Pointe's first half blitz floors York

    South Pointe ended York's eight-game winning streak and clinched the Region 3-4A title Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 in Rock Hill. Check out highlights from the nationally-ranked Stallions' 10th straight win.

Watch: South Pointe's first half blitz floors York

Watch: South Pointe's first half blitz floors York 3:15

Watch: South Pointe's first half blitz floors York
Nafo coach Michael Allen, after Falcons win Milltown Showdown 0:25

Nafo coach Michael Allen, after Falcons win Milltown Showdown
James Martin, Jamario Holley talk about Northwestern’s last-second region title win 0:49

James Martin, Jamario Holley talk about Northwestern’s last-second region title win

View More Video