Rhodes has 2 TD runs, UT San Antonio beats UTEP 31-14

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 11:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas

Jalen Rhodes ran for two touchdowns, Devron Davis returned an interception for a score and UT San Antonio beat UTEP 31-14 on Saturday night.

Rhodes' second touchdown gave the Roadrunners (5-2, 2-2 Conference USA) a 24-14 lead, capping a 17-play, 85-yard drive with 1:22 left in the third quarter. Davis picked Zack Greenlee's pass and returned it 22 yards to cap the scoring with 10:58 left in the game.

UTSA scored the first 17 points of the night. Jared Sackett's first-quarter field goal opened the scoring, Rhodes scored on a 17-yard run with 10:59 left in the second and Dalton Sturm connected with Kerry Thomas Jr. for a 48-yard score at 7:48.

The Miners (0-8, 0-4) closed the early deficit to 17-14 with a pair of touchdowns in the final 3:41 of the first half. Greenlee scored on a 6-yard keeper and Joshua Fields added a 5-yard TD run.

