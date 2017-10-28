Sports

Avery rushes for 2 TDs as SHSU beats SE Louisiana 33-23

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 11:52 PM

HAMMOND, La.

Corey Avery ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns to help Sam Houston State get past Southeastern Louisiana 33-23 in Southland Conference action on Saturday night.

Avery had scoring runs in the third and fourth quarters to give Sam Houston State (7-1, 5-1) just enough cushion to hold off the Lions (5-4, 5-2), who had won five straight before dropping this one. SHSU has won four consecutive since losing to league-leader Central Arkansas.

Avery had rushes of 7 and 24 yards before plunging into the end zone from the 2 on SHSU's nine-play, 70 yard game-clinching drive in the fourth.

Southeastern Louisiana's Lorenzo Lee Nunez, who rushed for 102 yards and threw for 132, ran it in from the 3 to tie the game at 23-23 with 6:57 left in the third.

Tre Honshtein booted a 24-yard field goal and then Avery scored to clinch the win for SHSU.

