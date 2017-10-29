From left to right, UNLV's Chauncey Scissum and Dalton Baker celebrate a victory over Fresno State during the second half of an NCAA college football game that UNLV won 26-16 in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 28 2017.
Sports

Thomas scores go-ahead TD, UNLV stuns Fresno State 26-16

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 1:28 AM

FRESNO, Calif.

Lexington Thomas scored the go-ahead points early in the fourth quarter on Saturday night and UNLV hung on to hand Fresno State its first Mountain West Conference loss of the season 26-16.

Thomas' 2-yard run capped a four-play, 23-yard drive and gave the Rebels (3-5, 2-3) a 23-16 lead with 14:53 left in the game. Daniel Gutierrez added a 25-yard field goal with five minutes left.

Thomas finished with 88 yards rushing and a touchdown and Johnny Stanton added 38 yards and a TD run for UNLV.

Jordan Mims ran 12 times for 68 yards and two TDs for the Bulldogs (5-3, 4-1). His first scoring run was a 3-yarder to cap the game's opening drive but Jimmy Camacho missed the PAT to leave it at 6-0 early in the first quarter. Mims' second touchdown tied it at 16 late in the third.

