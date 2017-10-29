Sports

Andrea Dovizioso wins Malaysian Moto GP

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 4:10 AM

SEPANG, Malaysia

Andrea Dovizioso won Sunday's Malaysian MotoGP to keep alive his slim chances of winning his first world championship and ensuring this year's title will come down to the last race of the year.

The Italian rider won his sixth race this season to close the gap to championship leader Marc Marquez to 21 points with only the Valencia Grand Prix in Italy on Nov. 12 remaining.

Marquez took no risks on a wet Sepang circuit, crossing the line fourth to remain in a commanding position to win his fourth world title in five seasons. The only way he can lose the championship is if Dovizioso wins in Valencia and Marquez finishes outside the top 11.

Dovizioso's Ducati team mate Dani Pedrosa finished second on Sunday after starting from pole and leading until the last four laps. France's Johann Zarco was third.

