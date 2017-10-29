Sports

Kanazaki goal leads Kashima to win over Sapporo in J-League

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 6:17 AM

TOKYO

Mu Kanazaki scored the winner on Sunday as Kashima Antlers beat Consadole Sapporo 2-1 away to extend its lead in the J-League.

Kento Misao opened the scoring two minutes after the break and Shingo Hyodo equalized for the hosts midway through the second half.

Kanazaki secured the win with his 12th goal of the season in the 70th minute.

With three rounds remaining, Kashima improved to 67 points, four ahead of Kawasaki Frontale which was held to a 2-2 draw with Kashiwa Reysol.

In other matches, Urawa Reds edged relegation-threatened Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-0 while Vissel Kobe got two goals from Mike Havenaar in a 3-2 win over Ventforet Kofu.

Cerezo Osaka beat Omiya Ardija 1-0 and Jubilo Iwata defeated Yokohama F Marinos 2-1.

