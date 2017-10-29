Sports

Newcastle stays close to leaders in Australia's A-League

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 6:21 AM

SYDNEY

Dimitri Petratos scored in the 68th minute to give Newcastle a 1-1 draw with the Western Sydney Wanderers in the A-League on Sunday, keeping the Jets unbeaten on the season and within four points of first-place Melbourne City.

Mark Bridge gave the Wanderers a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. The Jets have two wins and two draws.

In the other Sunday match, the Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne Victory also played to a 1-1 draw.

On Saturday, Melbourne City maintained its perfect start to the season — four consecutive wins — with a 2-0 win over Adelaide United, led by Ross McCormack's two goals in the first half.

Sydney FC, in second place and two points behind Melbourne City, beat Perth 2-0 with Bobo and substitute Adrian Mierzejewski scoring goals from the spot in a game in which the Sky Blues were awarded three penalties.

Massimo Maccarone scored his second goal of the match, on a penalty in the 82nd minute, to enable the Brisbane Roar to draw 3-3 with the Wellington Phoenix.

