Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena 3:44

Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 1:47

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

York fire displaces 8 kids, 4 adults 2:00

York fire displaces 8 kids, 4 adults

Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County 1:42

Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 2:21

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 0:49

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

  What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

    Carson Mason reviews three key takeaways from South Carolina's win over Vanderbilt.

Carson Mason reviews three key takeaways from South Carolina's win over Vanderbilt.
Carson Mason reviews three key takeaways from South Carolina's win over Vanderbilt.

Sports

South Carolina inching closer to Top 25

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 29, 2017 2:06 PM

The South Carolina football team is closer to the Top 25 but is not there yet.

The Gamecocks (6-2, 4-2 SEC) are getting more respect nationally after Saturday’s 34-27 win over Vanderbilt.

South Carolina received votes (53 points) in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll, enough for No. 28 overall (up from No. 30 a week ago).

The Gamecocks received fewer votes (11 points) in the Associated Press Top 25, which would be the equivalent of No. 30 (up from No. 33 last week).

SEC teams in the AP Top 25 are Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Auburn (16), LSU (19) and Mississippi State (21).

The Gamecocks play at Georgia this week in a 3:30 p.m. game on CBS. The Bulldogs received two first-place votes in the AP poll.

USC hasn’t been ranked since 2014.

South Carolina began the 2014 season ranked No. 9, then lost the opener to Texas A&M 52-28. The Gamecocks moved around in the poll the next few weeks before dropping out completely after a 21-20 home loss Sept. 27 to Missouri.

At the time, USC’s departure snapped a streak of 69 straight weeks in the AP poll.

AP Top 25

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Alabama (59)

8-0

1523

1

2. Georgia (2)

8-0

1465

3

3. Ohio St.

7-1

1332

6

4. Wisconsin

8-0

1256

5

5. Notre Dame

7-1

1254

9

6. Clemson

7-1

1196

7

7. Penn St.

7-1

1189

2

8. Oklahoma

7-1

1147

10

9. Miami

7-0

1075

8

10. TCU

7-1

942

4

11. Oklahoma St.

7-1

936

11

12. Washington

7-1

874

12

13. Virginia Tech

7-1

837

13

14. Iowa St.

6-2

670

25

15. UCF

7-0

654

18

16. Auburn

6-2

576

19

17. Southern Cal

7-2

562

21

18. Stanford

6-2

434

20

19. LSU

6-2

338

23

20. NC State

6-2

333

14

21. Mississippi St.

6-2

279

-

22. Memphis

7-1

270

24

23. Arizona St.

6-2

204

-

24. Michigan St.

6-2

136

16

25. Washington St.

7-2

122

15

Others receiving votes: South Florida 98, Michigan 73, Toledo 19, West Virginia 13, South Carolina 11, San Diego St. 3, Army 2, Boise St. 2.

Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena 3:44

Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 1:47

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

York fire displaces 8 kids, 4 adults 2:00

York fire displaces 8 kids, 4 adults

Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County 1:42

Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom 2:21

Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt 0:49

What we learned in South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

  • Watch: South Pointe's first half blitz floors York

    South Pointe ended York's eight-game winning streak and clinched the Region 3-4A title Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 in Rock Hill. Check out highlights from the nationally-ranked Stallions' 10th straight win.

Watch: South Pointe's first half blitz floors York

