South Carolina inching closer to Top 25

The South Carolina football team is closer to the Top 25 but is not there yet.
The Gamecocks (6-2, 4-2 SEC) are getting more respect nationally after Saturday’s 34-27 win over Vanderbilt.
South Carolina received votes (53 points) in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll, enough for No. 28 overall (up from No. 30 a week ago).
The Gamecocks received fewer votes (11 points) in the Associated Press Top 25, which would be the equivalent of No. 30 (up from No. 33 last week).
SEC teams in the AP Top 25 are Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Auburn (16), LSU (19) and Mississippi State (21).
The Gamecocks play at Georgia this week in a 3:30 p.m. game on CBS. The Bulldogs received two first-place votes in the AP poll.
USC hasn’t been ranked since 2014.
South Carolina began the 2014 season ranked No. 9, then lost the opener to Texas A&M 52-28. The Gamecocks moved around in the poll the next few weeks before dropping out completely after a 21-20 home loss Sept. 27 to Missouri.
At the time, USC’s departure snapped a streak of 69 straight weeks in the AP poll.
AP Top 25
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Alabama (59)
8-0
1523
1
2. Georgia (2)
8-0
1465
3
3. Ohio St.
7-1
1332
6
4. Wisconsin
8-0
1256
5
5. Notre Dame
7-1
1254
9
6. Clemson
7-1
1196
7
7. Penn St.
7-1
1189
2
8. Oklahoma
7-1
1147
10
9. Miami
7-0
1075
8
10. TCU
7-1
942
4
11. Oklahoma St.
7-1
936
11
12. Washington
7-1
874
12
13. Virginia Tech
7-1
837
13
14. Iowa St.
6-2
670
25
15. UCF
7-0
654
18
16. Auburn
6-2
576
19
17. Southern Cal
7-2
562
21
18. Stanford
6-2
434
20
19. LSU
6-2
338
23
20. NC State
6-2
333
14
21. Mississippi St.
6-2
279
-
22. Memphis
7-1
270
24
23. Arizona St.
6-2
204
-
24. Michigan St.
6-2
136
16
25. Washington St.
7-2
122
15
Others receiving votes: South Florida 98, Michigan 73, Toledo 19, West Virginia 13, South Carolina 11, San Diego St. 3, Army 2, Boise St. 2.
