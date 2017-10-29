Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy (27) is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson (25) and outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the first half at CenturyLink Field.
Clowney delivers another ‘hit’ for Texans in game against Seahawks

By Noah Feit

October 29, 2017 5:50 PM

SEATTLE

It wasn’t “The Hit,” but the tackle former Gamecocks star Jadeveon Clowney made Sunday probably looked familiar to South Carolina football fans.

Clowneny’s destruction of Michigan running back Vincent Smith in the 2013 Outback Bowl might never be matched. But the play Clowney delivered on Sunday in the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks was impressive.

As he did when he wore Garnet & Black at South Carolina, Clowney blew up the play by immediately powering into the offensive backfield. Unlike the hit on Smith, Clowney’s first contact on this play didn’t come against the ball carrier, but instead a fullback who was serving as a lead blocker.

Clowney’s hit on the fullback was so powerful, he drove him back into the legs of ball carrier Eddie Lacy. Lacy was stopped in his tracks, and quickly wrapped up at his legs by Clowney’s teammate Kareem Jackson.

Smelling blood, metaphorically, Clowney delivered another hit to the immobilized Lacy before he fell to the ground on the 6-yard loss.

Seattle ultimately bested Houstonexans, winning a wild, back-and-forth shootout 41-38.

In spite of the loss, it was a strong performance for Clowney. He had a sack, two tackles for loss and four solo tackles to lead the Texans’ defense.

The play of the former No. 1 overall draft pick drew raves from social media.

