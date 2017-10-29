Clowney delivers another ‘hit’ for Texans in game against Seahawks

It wasn’t “The Hit,” but the tackle former Gamecocks star Jadeveon Clowney made Sunday probably looked familiar to South Carolina football fans.
Clowneny’s destruction of Michigan running back Vincent Smith in the 2013 Outback Bowl might never be matched. But the play Clowney delivered on Sunday in the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks was impressive.
Clowney pic.twitter.com/HdipXSHn8V— Matt O'Brien (@mattobrien31) October 29, 2017
As he did when he wore Garnet & Black at South Carolina, Clowney blew up the play by immediately powering into the offensive backfield. Unlike the hit on Smith, Clowney’s first contact on this play didn’t come against the ball carrier, but instead a fullback who was serving as a lead blocker.
Clowney’s hit on the fullback was so powerful, he drove him back into the legs of ball carrier Eddie Lacy. Lacy was stopped in his tracks, and quickly wrapped up at his legs by Clowney’s teammate Kareem Jackson.
Smelling blood, metaphorically, Clowney delivered another hit to the immobilized Lacy before he fell to the ground on the 6-yard loss.
Seattle ultimately bested Houstonexans, winning a wild, back-and-forth shootout 41-38.
In spite of the loss, it was a strong performance for Clowney. He had a sack, two tackles for loss and four solo tackles to lead the Texans’ defense.
The play of the former No. 1 overall draft pick drew raves from social media.
LOOOOK OUT!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lp16p4eg1X— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 29, 2017
Looks like Jadeveon Clowney forgot his relent back in houston. #Texans— Coach Middlescreen (@bdbsport) October 29, 2017
Russell Wilson is wheeling & dealing all while Jadeveon Clowney is completely ruining the game plan... #HOUvsSEA— Mr. Harper (@SplashBrotha) October 29, 2017
Jadeveon Clowney is an animal— BOOGIE (@TimToney11) October 29, 2017
Damn jadeveon Clowney is savage! Smh for calling him a bust when he first came into the league♂️— Zakk20 (@KrigbaumZakk) October 29, 2017
Jadeveon Clowney is an absolute monster.— Rob Knight (@Rob_Knight5) October 29, 2017
Jadeveon Clowney vs this Seahawks OL is like a wrecking ball vs one of those Chinese houses made of paper.— Willson (@TenderWillson) October 29, 2017
My goodness Jadeveon Clowney is a monster— Dan Youm (@dtheguy11) October 29, 2017
jadeveon clowney is an animal— blake wells (@blakewells76) October 29, 2017
Jadeveon Clowney is a one-man wrecking crew today.— Raymond Summerlin (@RMSummerlin) October 29, 2017
Y’all told me Jadeveon Clowney was a bust— Cishet Larry (@Rik_FIair) October 29, 2017
Holy hell Jadeveon Clowney— Chris Wittyngham (@ChrisWittyngham) October 29, 2017
Jadeveon Clowney isn't human— G. (@GoBlueTexan) October 29, 2017
Not sure how long Wilson will survive the Jadeveon Clowney experience— Ash (@BetweenTheAshs) October 29, 2017
It took a couple years but Jadeveon Clowney is finally the home wrecker that everyone expected— Jojo (@JojoVanceBSS) October 29, 2017
I LOVE Jadeveon Clowney!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zNc0vPB6Xr— January Ross (@RileyCooperLove) October 29, 2017
Jadeveon clowney is dominating— im the goat (@johnrivers131) October 29, 2017
