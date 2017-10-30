Sports

Bulls' Mirotic opts not to have surgery for facial fractures

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 8:26 PM

CHICAGO

Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic has decided not to have surgery to repair the broken bones in his face.

Vice president of basketball operations John Paxson tells Chicago's WBBM-AM 780 that Mirotic decided to let the fractures heal on their own. Mirotic suffered several broken bones as well as a concussion when he got into a fight with teammate Bobby Portis during practice on Oct. 17.

The Bulls had said he would likely need surgery and miss four to six weeks. Because of the concussion, Mirotic did not have the operation right away. Paxson says the bones have started to heal so it's "best" not to undergo surgery.

He also says Mirotic will resume light activity — mostly riding a bike — on Tuesday.

Portis was suspended eight games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: South Pointe's first half blitz floors York

    South Pointe ended York's eight-game winning streak and clinched the Region 3-4A title Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 in Rock Hill. Check out highlights from the nationally-ranked Stallions' 10th straight win.

Watch: South Pointe's first half blitz floors York

Watch: South Pointe's first half blitz floors York 3:15

Watch: South Pointe's first half blitz floors York
Nafo coach Michael Allen, after Falcons win Milltown Showdown 0:25

Nafo coach Michael Allen, after Falcons win Milltown Showdown
James Martin, Jamario Holley talk about Northwestern’s last-second region title win 0:49

James Martin, Jamario Holley talk about Northwestern’s last-second region title win

View More Video