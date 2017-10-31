Sports

Wichita State Preview Capsule

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 4:03 AM

Wichita State

Last season: 31-5, lost in second round of NCAA Tournament

Nickname: Shockers

Coach: Gregg Marshall

Conference: AAC

Who's gone: G Daishon Smith, F Zach Bush

Who's back: F Markis McDuffie averaged 11.5 points and team-best 5.7 rebounds last season; G Landry Shamet averaged 11.4 points and team-best 3.3 assists; F Darryl Willis and F Shaq Morris both averaged nearly 10 points and 5 rebounds; G Conner Frankamp averaged 8.9 points while shooting 44 percent from 3-point range; Backups returning this season include F Rashard Kelly, F Austin Reaves and G C.J. Keyser.

Who's new: C Asbjorn Midtgaard is a 7-foot-1, 265 pound prospect from Denmark; G Rodgerick Brown was a three-star recruit out of Tennessee.

The Skinny: The Shockers return almost their entire team intact after going 31-5 last season, making them a trendy pick to not only win the ACC in their debut season but perhaps crash the Final Four. Their success could be based on the health of McDuffie and Shamet, both of whom will miss the start of the season with foot injuries. Shockers coach Gregg Marshall is hopeful they will be back on the floor when league play begins.

