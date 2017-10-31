More Videos

South Carolina AG talks human trafficking 1:12

South Carolina AG talks human trafficking

Pause
Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:40

Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven

Fort Mill family entertains with costume, song in Halloween 'street show' 0:59

Fort Mill family entertains with costume, song in Halloween 'street show'

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

Need Halloween inspiration? Check out these thrifty costume ideas in Beaufort County 0:46

Need Halloween inspiration? Check out these thrifty costume ideas in Beaufort County

Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena 3:44

Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena

Are you as smart as a teenager? 1:55

Are you as smart as a teenager?

York fire displaces 8 kids, 4 adults 2:00

York fire displaces 8 kids, 4 adults

James Martin, Jamario Holley talk about Northwestern’s last-second region title win 0:49

James Martin, Jamario Holley talk about Northwestern’s last-second region title win

  • Watch: Lewisville’s Will Mitchell talks about first round playoff matchup

    Lewisville hits the road Friday in the first round of the 2017 South Carolina high school football playoffs. Lions coach Will Mitchell discusses the Lions’ first round opponent.

Watch: Lewisville’s Will Mitchell talks about first round playoff matchup

Lewisville hits the road Friday in the first round of the 2017 South Carolina high school football playoffs. Lions coach Will Mitchell discusses the Lions’ first round opponent.
bmccormick@heraldonline.com