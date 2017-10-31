Jets' Kerley facing suspension, uncertain for Thursday night

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 file photo, New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley 14) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in East Rutherford, N.J. New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley is facing a possible suspension. He is uncertain whether he'll be available to play Thursday night, Nov. 2, 2017 against the Buffalo Bills. Kerley would not confirm or deny reports that he will be suspended by the NFL for a violation of league rules.