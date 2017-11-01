A classic or a rout? In Game 7, anything is possible

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 1991, file photo, Minnesota Twins' Jack Morris throws against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of Game 7 of the baseball World Series in Minneapolis. The 1991 finale between the Twins and Braves was tense for different reasons. Morris pitched all 10 innings for Minnesota, and the Twins finally won 1-0 on Gene Larkin’s bases-loaded single. Jim Mone, File AP Photo