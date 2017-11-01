Sports

Ukraine police detain 52 for Champions League fan violence

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 7:19 AM

KHARKIV, Ukraine

Ukrainian police say they have detained 52 people for fan violence ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Dutch club Feyenoord.

Police say they arrived at a bar in the city of Kharkiv where "a conflict had occurred between Dutch and Ukrainian fans" and took 52 people to a police station for questioning.

Police say windows were broken and the interior of the bar was damaged.

Ukraine is hosting this season's Champions League final but has a record of soccer-related violence. Hundreds of Ukrainian and Turkish fans clashed in Kiev around a game last year.

