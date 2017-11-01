Sports

Giants sign DE Jordan Williams off their practice squad

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 12:07 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.

The New York Giants have signed defensive end Jordan Williams off their practice squad.

Williams fills the vacancy created Tuesday when cornerback Janoris Jenkins was suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules. He did not show up for practice on Monday after a bye week.

Coach Ben McAdoo said he did not hear from Jenkins until Tuesday morning. McAdoo had said Monday it was an excused absence.

The signing of Williams on Wednesday was the second of a defensive end in as many days. New York signed Devin Taylor on Tuesday to replace the injured Cap Capi, who was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The Giants also re-signed wide receiver Kalif Raymond to their practice squad. His practice squad contract had been terminated Tuesday.

