The Carolina Panthers could look to Damiere Byrd for a late-season infusion of speed at wide receiver.
The Carolina Panthers could look to Damiere Byrd for a late-season infusion of speed at wide receiver. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
The Carolina Panthers could look to Damiere Byrd for a late-season infusion of speed at wide receiver. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Sports

Panthers’ answer to their need for speed could be on the roster

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

November 01, 2017 1:30 PM

The Panthers traded No. 1 wideout Kelvin Benjamin in part to get more speed on the field.

Finding it is another issue.

But one place they could look for a late-season infusion of speed is their injured reserve list, where former South Carolina wide receiver and track sprinter Damiere Byrd has been languishing for the past month.

Byrd, 24, a second-year player and one of the fastest players on the team, broke his forearm at New England on Oct. 1 and was placed on IR two days later.

He was on the practice field Wednesday for the first time since getting hurt, working on his conditioning along with two other injured players -- wideout Fred Ross and cornerback Cole Luke.

A team can bring two players off IR each season, and the Panthers plan to activate tight end Greg Olsen later this month.

But Byrd is someone else who could be an interesting reinforcement, particularly if receivers Curtis Samuel and Kaelin Clay are not consistently getting open and making plays down the field.

Byrd can begin practicing in two weeks and would be eligible to play Dec. 3 at New Orleans.

Byrd has only one career catch -- in Week 17 last year at Tampa Bay. But the Panthers have looked for ways to utilize his speed: He broke his arm getting tackled on a 12-yard reverse against the Patriots.

Byrd, out of the cast and running again, could bear watching in the coming weeks.

Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson

More Videos

Which local HS football teams can make a playoff run? Part 2/3 2:50

Which local HS football teams can make a playoff run? Part 2/3

Pause
Which local HS football teams can make a playoff run? Part 1/3 3:09

Which local HS football teams can make a playoff run? Part 1/3

Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street 0:22

Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

New York City murder suspects arrested in York County 0:59

New York City murder suspects arrested in York County

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial 0:53

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial

Fort Mill to keep its Complex 2:52

Fort Mill to keep its Complex

Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot 1:35

Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:56

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his 'woo' 0:44

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

  • Damiere Byrd explains why he has been impressing at Panthers training camp

    Former South Carolina Gamecocks receiver has performed well in preseason action with the Carolina Panthers.

Damiere Byrd explains why he has been impressing at Panthers training camp

Former South Carolina Gamecocks receiver has performed well in preseason action with the Carolina Panthers.

Matt Connolly mconnolly@thestate.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Which local HS football teams can make a playoff run? Part 2/3 2:50

Which local HS football teams can make a playoff run? Part 2/3

Pause
Which local HS football teams can make a playoff run? Part 1/3 3:09

Which local HS football teams can make a playoff run? Part 1/3

Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street 0:22

Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

New York City murder suspects arrested in York County 0:59

New York City murder suspects arrested in York County

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial 0:53

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial

Fort Mill to keep its Complex 2:52

Fort Mill to keep its Complex

Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot 1:35

Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:56

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his 'woo' 0:44

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo"

  • Which local HS football teams can make a playoff run? Part 3/3

    Jimmy Wallace and Bret McCormick discuss the third high school football team from The Herald's coverage area they think can make a run in the 2017 SCHSL state playoffs.

Which local HS football teams can make a playoff run? Part 3/3

View More Video