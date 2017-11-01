Sports

Missing hunter found alive in Mount Hood National Forest

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 9:01 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

A hunter has been found alive southeast of Portland, Oregon, after leaving his group and failing to return.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Nicholas Benim was located by U.S. Forest Service personnel west of Hideaway Lake in the Mount Hood National Forest.

The hunter left his group Sunday afternoon and was due back a few hours later.

The sheriff's office says the 34-year-old Molalla man was reportedly in OK condition and was being taken to meet family and friends.

