NFL awards keep piling up for rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 02, 2017 12:00 PM

Former Clemson star and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was honored for his play in the month of October on Thursday.

Watson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month, becoming the first rookie quarterback to win the honor.

The Georgia native was also named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October.

Watson passed for 1,171 yards and 16 touchdowns in four games in the month of October. He also rushed for 145 yards and a score.

For the season, Watson has passed for 1,699 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 269 yards and a pair of scores.

Watson passed for 400 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 50 yards this past Sunday against the Seahawks, becoming the first player in NFL history to put up those numbers in a game, according to Elias.

His 19 touchdown passes are the most through seven career games in NFL history, breaking Hall of Famer Kurt Warner’s record of 18.

