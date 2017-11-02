Gamecocks announce when they’ll raise Final Four, national title banners

Banner season is coming to Colonial Life Arena.

South Carolina on Thursday announced it will unveil banners celebrating last year’s NCAA Tournament success at the home openers for the 2017-18 season.

For the national champion women’s program, the title banner will be raised Nov. 10 prior to Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks taking on Alabama State. Tip time is 7 p.m. The ceremony – which will include team members receiving their national and SEC championship rings – is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Members of the 2016-17 title team who are no longer on USC’s roster will be in attendance.

The women’s program will also hang a banner for leading the nation in attendance for a third straight year.

The Frank Martin-led men’s program will hang the first Final Four banner in school history approximately 15 minutes before South Carolina’s 8 p.m. tip against Western Michigan on Nov. 13. Depending on schedules, the school said, some members of last year’s team who are no longer on the roster may be in attendance. (Sindarius Thornwell and the Los Angles Clippers host the Philadelphia 76ers that evening in LA.)

South Carolina last season became just the 10th school to send its men’s and women’s basketball teams to the Final Four.