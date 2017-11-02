Sports

Report: Olympic to get PGA, Ryder Cup

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 10:23 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Olympic Club has agreed to host the PGA Championship in 2028 and the Ryder Cup matches in 2032.

The Olympic Club had been in line to host the 2027 U.S. Open until it went to Pebble Beach.

The Chronicle cited a source as saying the USGA sensed that Olympic was going to accept an offer from the PGA of America for its two biggest championships.

The PGA of America said its president and chief executive would be at Olympic Club next Wednesday for a special announcement.

Olympic has hosted the U.S. Open five times, most recently in 2012.

The Ryder Cup has been to California just once, in Palm Springs in 1959. Harding Park, across the street from Olympic, is to host the PGA Championship in 2020.

