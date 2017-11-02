Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone, left, tries to deflect the puck past Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard during third-period NHL hockey game action Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario.
Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone, left, tries to deflect the puck past Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard during third-period NHL hockey game action Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. The Canadian Press via AP Adrian Wyld
Ottawa Senators right wing Mark Stone, left, tries to deflect the puck past Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard during third-period NHL hockey game action Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Ottawa, Ontario. The Canadian Press via AP Adrian Wyld

Sports

Mark Stone with goal and assist, Senators beat Red Wings 3-1

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 10:34 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario

Mark Stone had a goal and an assist and Craig Anderson made 24 saves in the Ottawa Senators' 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Alex Burrows and Nate Thompson also scored to help the Senators rebound from an 8-3 home loss to Montreal on Monday night.

Jimmy Howard made 27 saves, and Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit.

Detroit cut it to 2-1 on Mantha's power-play goal with 3:23 left, and Thompson sealed it with an empty-net goal.

The Senators took a 2-0 lead midway through the second period when Burrows picked up his second of the season with a power-play goal. Stone, with his second point of the night, fed Burrows with a perfect pass through the middle to beat Howard stick-side.

Ottawa thought it scored first with Cody Ceci scoring at the three-minute mark, but the goal was called back due to goaltender interference.

The Senators had a number of good chances, but it wasn't until the final minute of the first period that they were able to beat Howard. Stone picked up Mike Hoffman's rebound in front in traffic and slid it through Howard's legs. Stone has eight goals and 14 points in 13 games.

NOTES: Kyle Turris made his return for the Senators after missing the last three games with a viral infection. ... Ottawa D Mark Borowiecki missed his second straight game with a virus. ... Detroit LW David Booth and RW Luke Witkowski were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Edmonton on Sunday.

Senators: Host Vegas on Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2

    Rock Hill High football got a visit from one of its biggest fans on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2017. Bearcats coach Bubba Pittman explains.

Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2

Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2 0:44

Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2
Using Legos to explain football screen passes: bubble screen 0:44

Using Legos to explain football screen passes: bubble screen
Using Legos to explain football screen passes: tunnel screen 0:56

Using Legos to explain football screen passes: tunnel screen

View More Video