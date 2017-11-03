No. 3 Ohio State looking to avoid letdown at dangerous Iowa

Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the "best play of my life"

Northwestern's 58-7 blowout of Laurens in the first round of the 5A football playoffs enabled the Trojans to play some of its younger backups. One of them, sophomore J.T. Lewis, made the most of his time on the field, causing and recovering a fumble that he returned for a touchdown on the game's final play.