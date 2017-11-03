Sports

New track and field world rankings to shape Olympic entries

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 5:46 AM

MONACO

The IAAF says it will create a world rankings system to help decide qualification for the Olympics and world championships.

Track and field's governing body says Hungary-based analysts Elite Ltd. will help with "the build, management and maintenance of a new IAAF results and statistics database."

The IAAF says the rankings will operate next year and be used to shape entries to the 2019 worlds in Doha, Qatar, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Details about how the rankings point system will work have not been finalized.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe says the rankings will give "a clear understanding of the hierarchy of competitions from national through to area and up to global events."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the "best play of my life"

    Northwestern's 58-7 blowout of Laurens in the first round of the 5A football playoffs enabled the Trojans to play some of its younger backups. One of them, sophomore J.T. Lewis, made the most of his time on the field, causing and recovering a fumble that he returned for a touchdown on the game's final play.

Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the "best play of my life"

Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the 0:37

Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the "best play of my life"

Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2 0:44

Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2
Using Legos to explain football screen passes: bubble screen 0:44

Using Legos to explain football screen passes: bubble screen

View More Video