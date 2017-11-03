Whee Kim, of South Korea, watches his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament at TPC at Summerlin in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.
Whee Kim, of South Korea, watches his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament at TPC at Summerlin in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP Richard Brian
Whee Kim, of South Korea, watches his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament at TPC at Summerlin in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP Richard Brian

Sports

J.J. Spaun shoots 65 to take PGA Tour lead in Vas Vegas

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 9:10 PM

LAS VEGAS

J.J. Spaun shot a 6-under 65 on Friday at breezy TPC Summerlin to take the lead in the suspended second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Spaun rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 third with birdies on the par-4 fourth and par-3 fifth and closed with a birdie on the par-5 ninth to get to 11-under 131.

Kelly Kraft was second at 8 under with three holes left when play was suspended for the day because of darkness. He had a hole-in-one on par-3 fifth, using a 6-iron on the 174-yard hole.

Spaun is making his third start of the season after finishing 97th in the FedEx Cup standings. He missed the cut in the opener at Silverado and tied for 34th last week in Mississippi.

Robert Garrigus was four strokes back at 7 under after a 65.

"I really didn't swing it as good as I wanted to off the tee," Garrigus said. "I was hitting some squirrelly shots, but the putter worked really well today, which can cure a lot of things."

Aaron Baddeley and Patton Kizzire each shot 66 to get to 6 under, and first-round leader Whee Kim was 5 under after a 72.

"It was windy today," Baddeley said. "There were a couple holes there where it was like a two- or three-club wind, which is really unusual here in Vegas. But it's just nice because it really brings out the good ball-hitters and also the people who can be patient in this type of weather."

Charley Hoffman was 3 under after a 71 in his hometown event.

Bubba Watson was in position to make the cut on the number at 1 over in his first event of season, shooting 72-71. Defending champion Rod Pampling also was 1 over after a 73.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the "best play of my life"

    Northwestern's 58-7 blowout of Laurens in the first round of the 5A football playoffs enabled the Trojans to play some of its younger backups. One of them, sophomore J.T. Lewis, made the most of his time on the field, causing and recovering a fumble that he returned for a touchdown on the game's final play.

Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the "best play of my life"

Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the 0:37

Watch: Northwestern's J.T. Lewis glows after the "best play of my life"

Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2 0:44

Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2
Using Legos to explain football screen passes: bubble screen 0:44

Using Legos to explain football screen passes: bubble screen

View More Video