Sports

Dr. John Risher, Virginia's oldest statistician, dies at 107

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 10:34 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

The University of Virginia's oldest living football player and a member of the official statistics crew until this season has died. Dr. John Risher was 107 years old.

The school says Risher died Friday in Lynchburg.

Risher graduated in 1932 with a degree in chemistry. He attended UVA's School of Medicine, earning his medical doctorate in 1936.

He also was a member of the 1931 Virginia football team. He saw his only game action in a season-opening 18-0 victory over Roanoke at Lambeth Field, which was the Cavaliers' only victory that season. Risher hurt his ankle a week later and he never saw the field again.

