Sports

Plane crash deaths of pilot, NASCAR driver ruled an accident

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 10:36 AM

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn.

Officials have ruled the deaths of NASCAR driver Ted Christopher and an 81-year-old pilot in a Connecticut plane crash an accident.

The medical examiner's office said Thursday the September deaths of 59-year-old Christopher and the plane's pilot, Charles Dundas, were caused by blunt trauma. A toxicology report was turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Dundas and Christopher were the only two aboard the plane when it crashed in North Branford, right outside of New Haven. The report says the two had been flying together for over 10 years.

The plane took off from Plainville and was bound for New York's Long Island.

The National Safety Transportation Board is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Christopher had 131 wins, 109 SK Modified wins and nine SK Modified track championships during his career.

