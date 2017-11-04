Sports

Cincinnati survives tense game 17-16 against Tulane

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 8:59 PM

NEW ORLEANS

Mike Boone's third-quarter touchdown run held up, barely, as Cincinnati survived for a 17-16 win after Tulane missed a field goal try in the last 80 seconds on Saturday.

Boone, who gained 20 yards on six carries, capped the game-winning 10-play drive after powering straight up the middle from the 5 and stretching to get the ball into the end zone as he was tackled. Cincinnati (3-6, 1-4) snapped a five-game losing streak and won its first American Athletic Conference game this season.

Merek Glover, who had already kicked field goals of 37 and 19 yards, missed from 36, coming on after Tulane's 11-play final drive stalled at fourth-and-1 at the 14. A false start had moved the Green Wave back to fourth-and-6, prompting the call for the field goal unit. Tulane (3-6, 1-4) had earlier pulled within a point on a Glover field goal.

Hayden Moore led Cincinnati with 248 yards passing and a touchdown. Tulane's Jonathan Banks passed for 226 yards and rushed for 75 more, including a 53-yard scramble for a touchdown.

