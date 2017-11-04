Sports

Central Arkansas beats Lamar 42-14

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 10:22 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas

Kierre Crossley had 136 yards from scrimmage and a TD run on Saturday night as Central Arkansas won its eighth straight and stayed undefeated in Southland Conference play with a 42-14 win over Lamar.

Crossley finished with 97 yards on the ground, Carlos Blackman added 58 yards and a score, and Cedric Battle had 55 yards and two TD runs. Hayden Hildebrand passed for 190 yards and two TDs with Brandon Myers catching three for 85 yards and a touchdown. The Bears (8-1, 7-0) are alone in first place in the conference standings.

The Cardinals (1-8, 0-7) capitalized on Central Arkansas' only turnover — a first-quarter interception — when Cole Starnes scored on a 2-yard run to tie it at 7. The Bears scored the next 35 points before Blake McKenzie's pass to Case Robinson pulled Lamar to 42-14 with 10:56 left in the game.

Lamar lost its seventh straight.

