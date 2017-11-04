Sports

Stanton, Thomas lead UNLV to 31-23 win over Hawaii

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 10:24 PM

LAS VEGAS

Johnny Stanton accounted for three touchdowns, Lexington Thomas had 98 yards rushing and one touchdown and UNLV used a 21-point third quarter to beat Hawaii 31-23 on Saturday.

Stanton was 18-of-26 passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns and added a 4-yard scoring run. Brandon Presley had four receptions for 95 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown that gave UNLV (4-5, 3-3 Mountain West) the lead for good midway through the third quarter.

Hawaii (3-6, 1-5) took its only lead when Dru Brown hit Dylan Collie for a 20-yard TD early in the second half. On the fifth play of UNLV's next drive Brando Presley went 52 yards untouched on a slant pass for a touchdown before Kendal Keys scored on a 10-yard reception to make it 21-13 with 1:40 left in the third. After the Runnin' Rebels recovered the ensuing onside kick, Stanton hit Presley for a 30-yard gain and, two plays later, Thomas scored on a 3-yard run.

Diocemy Saint Juste had 20 carries for 111 yards and one touchdown for Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors had 181 of their 400 total yards in the fourth quarter and moved to the UNLV 23 before time expired.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win

    Chester exploded offensively in the second half to beat Powdersville 61-28 in the first round of the South Carolina 3A football playoffs Nov. 3, 2017.

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win 0:21

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win
Watch: South Pointe's Joe Ervin talks about big game in playoff blowout 0:52

Watch: South Pointe's Joe Ervin talks about big game in playoff blowout
Watch: Mauldin D takes down Rock Hill High in 5A playoffs 1:57

Watch: Mauldin D takes down Rock Hill High in 5A playoffs

View More Video