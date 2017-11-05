Fresno State's running back Jordan Mims runs through the line as BYU's Adam Pulsipher
Fresno State's running back Jordan Mims runs through the line as BYU's Adam Pulsipher 41) tries to stop him during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Fresno State won the game 20-13.
Fresno State's running back Jordan Mims runs through the line as BYU's Adam Pulsipher 41) tries to stop him during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Fresno State won the game 20-13.

Sports

Mims' 2 TDs help Fresno State beat BYU 20-13

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 1:59 AM

FRESNO, Calif.

Jordan Mims rushed for two touchdowns to help Fresno State beat BYU 20-13 Saturday night.

Marcus McMaryion was 14-for-20 passing for 174 yards for Fresno State (6-3).

After Squally Canada's 4-yard touchdown run for BYU (2-8) capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive and made it 13-all late in the third quarter, the Bulldogs answered with a 14-play, 88-yard drive to take the lead for good when Mims scored on a 2-yard run with 12:40 to play. McMaryion was 4-for-4 passing for 61 yards — including a 35-yard completion to Da'Mari Scott — before Mims had six consecutive carries to finish the possession.

The Cougars were forced to punt, failed to convert on fourth-and-1 and, after Blake Cusick's punt pinned them at the 5, lost a fumble deep in their own territory on their final three possessions.

BYU's starting quarterback Tanner Mangum was carted off the field after a non-contact injury late in the first half. He was 20-of-33 passing for 163 yards before being replaced by sophomore Beau Hoge who completed just 3 of 10 for 51 yards.

After BYU (2-8) went three-and-out to open the game, Jimmy Camacho's 43-yard field goal gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead. On their ensuing drive, BYU moved into Fresno State territory before Juju Hughes and Jasad Haynes stopped Brayden El-Bakri for no gain on fourth-and-1 and, after McMaryion hit Jamire Jordan for a 50-yard gain, a 2-yard touchdown run by Mims made it 10-0 late in the first quarter.

The Cougars had 14- and 15-play scoring drives in the second, but had to settle for field goals of 27 and 46 yards — the latter coming as time in the half expired — by Rhett Almond to go into halftime trailing 10-6. Camacho kicked a 42-yard field goal to cap the opening drive of the second half.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win

    Chester exploded offensively in the second half to beat Powdersville 61-28 in the first round of the South Carolina 3A football playoffs Nov. 3, 2017.

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win 0:21

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win
Watch: South Pointe's Joe Ervin talks about big game in playoff blowout 0:52

Watch: South Pointe's Joe Ervin talks about big game in playoff blowout
Watch: Mauldin D takes down Rock Hill High in 5A playoffs 1:57

Watch: Mauldin D takes down Rock Hill High in 5A playoffs

View More Video