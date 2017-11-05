Sports

Goerges tops Vandeweghe to win WTA Elite Trophy

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 8:07 AM

ZHUHAI, China

Julia Goerges defeated CoCo Vandeweghe 7-5, 6-1 in the WTA Elite Trophy final on Sunday.

Goerges fell behind 5-2 in the first set before rallying to win 10 of the next 11 games as she cruised to her second straight WTA title.

"I can't imagine a better ending to this season, two titles in two weeks and this is the biggest one," said Goerges.

Goerges qualified late for the 12-player field in Zhuhai by winning the Kremlin Cup in Moscow two weeks ago. She has won nine matches in a row.

Vandeweghe, who entered the tournament seeded second, dropped five service games against Goerges.

"I felt a little flat today but Julia played really well," said Vandeweghe. "She finished by having a great two weeks. I'm just a little bit disappointed by how flat I came out for a final."

Goerges will move up to a career high of 14 in the year-end WTA rankings.

The tournament in Zhuhai features the leading players on the women's tour who didn't qualify for the WTA Finals in Singapore last week. The 12-player draw was divided into four groups of three, with the winner of each group advancing to the semifinals.

