Rose wins Turkish Airlines Open for back-to-back titles

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 9:15 AM

ANTALYA, Turkey

Justin Rose birdied the final hole to win the Turkish Airlines Open by a shot on Sunday for his second straight title on the European Tour, moving him close to fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood in the Race to Dubai standings.

Rose shot a 6-under 65 in the final round to finish on 18 under par overall to secure the win a week after taking the WGC-HSBC Champions title in Shanghai.

Nicolas Colsaerts had the chance to take Rose to a playoff but rolled his birdie putt on the 18th just left of the hole, moments after Rose had holed from a similar range.

Colsaerts (66) and Dylan Frittelli (64), who chipped in three times in four holes during his round, were tied for second.

With two events — in South Africa and Dubai — left in the season, Rose is just behind Fleetwood in the race to be Europe's No. 1 player.

