Sports

How many rushing yards did Georgia have after contact?

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

November 06, 2017 7:31 AM

Georgia running backs had more than 100 yards after first contact with a South Carolina defender during the No. 2 Bulldogs 24-10 win on Saturday, Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said.

“I thought their backs were a huge difference in the game,” Muschamp said. “At the point of attack, we had guys there, we didn’t finish at times. We have to tackle a little better. They had over 100 yards after contact, which is far too many regardless of what kind of back you are playing. Give them credit.”

Nick Chubb rushed 20 times for 109 yards against South Carolina (6-3 overall, 4-3 SEC) and the Bulldogs rushed for 242 as a team, more than any Gamecocks opponent this season. South Carolina rushed for 43 yards as a team.

“We got whipped up front,” Muschamp said.

SAM shakeup. Daniel Fennell got the start at strongside linebacker against Georgia rather than Sherrod Greene even though Greene was healthy enough to play.

“Sherrod had been limited in his reps,” Muschamp said. “Thought he would have gone in and done a nice job, but he’s a freshman and had limited practice reps.”

Fennell finished with one tackle.

On target. Sophomore quarterback Jake Bentley is fifth in the SEC in completion percentage at 61.2 percent. Bentley was 21-of-35 for 227 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions against Georgia.

“For the most part he was pretty accurate in the ball game,” Muschamp said. “We will continue to move forward.”

The Gamecocks are 4-0 in conference when Bentley throws for 215 yards or fewer. They are 0-3 when he throws for more than 215 yards.

