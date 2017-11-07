Rock Hill prospect D.J. Burns, right, laughs during an exhibition game between South Carolina and Virginia Tech on Nov. 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Virginia Tech defeated South Carolina 86-67.
Rock Hill prospect D.J. Burns, right, laughs during an exhibition game between South Carolina and Virginia Tech on Nov. 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Virginia Tech defeated South Carolina 86-67. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com
Rock Hill prospect D.J. Burns, right, laughs during an exhibition game between South Carolina and Virginia Tech on Nov. 5, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Virginia Tech defeated South Carolina 86-67. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com

Sports

Even after being mistaken for Zion, 2019 big man felt the love

By Phil Kornblut

Special to The State

November 07, 2017 8:37 AM

Top 2018 prospect Zion Williamson was expected at USC on Sunday for an unofficial visit, a visit his mother confirmed late last week, but he was a no-show. That word did not make it to some Gamecock fans who started the “We Want Zion” chant during the game against Virginia Tech. They should have been chanting “We Want D.J.” for 2019 6-foot-9 D.J. Burns of York Prep. He was sitting behind the Gamecock bench with some teammates, his second unofficial visit to USC in as many weekends.

While not yet holding the national notoriety of Williamson, Burns is a major prospect in his own right with offers from USC, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Georgia and LSU. The Gamecocks might not land Williamson for the 2018 class but they would do well to pick up Burns for 2019.

“Nothing has changed as far as USC building the brand and making sure South Carolina is on the map,” Burns said. “The coaches showed mad love and called today (Monday) to tell me that Zion had confirmed he was coming on a visit. I enjoyed the visit and was there with my York Preparatory brothers. When the coaches found out I was coming, they showed love to me and my teammates.”

Burns said Tennessee was in to watch him in a scrimmage last Saturday. He does not have any other visits planned at this point.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win

    Chester exploded offensively in the second half to beat Powdersville 61-28 in the first round of the South Carolina 3A football playoffs Nov. 3, 2017.

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win 0:21

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win
Watch: South Pointe's Joe Ervin talks about big game in playoff blowout 0:52

Watch: South Pointe's Joe Ervin talks about big game in playoff blowout
Watch: Mauldin D takes down Rock Hill High in 5A playoffs 1:57

Watch: Mauldin D takes down Rock Hill High in 5A playoffs

View More Video