Dabo fires back at NC State coach: ‘The investigation needs to be on his side and not ours’

N.C. State coach Dave Doeren asked for an investigation into why Clemson had a laptop on its sideline Saturday in Raleigh.
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney responded to Doeren’s remarks during his Tuesday press conference and said he did some investigating into the situation.
“I did investigate. I did. I followed instructions to do some investigation, and I did. It turns out there was just a major crisis going on. There was a young guy trying to help a team in need, and I think, trying to be helpful in the situation, they were trying to get in touch with Amazon,” Swinney said. “We had a crisis. We were in dire need of towels, alright. We were trying to get one of them drones to come in and drop some towels on the sideline and it just didn’t work out.”
Swinney was referencing Wolfpack defensive end Bradley Chubb’s tactic of stealing Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant’s towels throughout the game.
“We need some towels and at least 15 bucks,” Swinney added later.
Swinney also referenced some sideline behavior that he was not happy with from N.C. State’s coaching staff over the past few years.
Two years ago when Clemson played in Raleigh a Wolfpack staff member shoved Deshaun Watson on N.C. State’s sideline.
This season an N.C. State staff member took a swipe at the ball as Clemson safety K’Von Wallace was running down the sideline on the final play of the game.
“I think the investigation needs to be managing his side and not worrying about ours,” Swinney said.
