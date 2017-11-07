Party crashers? No. 10 Auburn in way of Georgia, Alabama

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn calls to players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Auburn, Ala. No. 16 Auburn returns from an open date hoping to avoid another SEC West letdown on the road. The Tigers, who blew a 20-point lead earlier at LSU, are set to visit Texas A&M. Thomas Graning, File AP Photo