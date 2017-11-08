In this aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Jesses, piloted by Miles Jennings and Ugur Isik, spin out during the first of three race days that comprise the Key West World Championship, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Key West, Fla. There were no reported injuries and Jesses continued to race in the Superboat Unlimited Class.
In this aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Jesses, piloted by Miles Jennings and Ugur Isik, spin out during the first of three race days that comprise the Key West World Championship, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Key West, Fla. There were no reported injuries and Jesses continued to race in the Superboat Unlimited Class. Florida Keys News Bureau via AP Rob O'Neal
In this aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Jesses, piloted by Miles Jennings and Ugur Isik, spin out during the first of three race days that comprise the Key West World Championship, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Key West, Fla. There were no reported injuries and Jesses continued to race in the Superboat Unlimited Class. Florida Keys News Bureau via AP Rob O'Neal

Sports

Mauff, Muller lead first day of Key West powerboat races

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 8:04 PM

KEY WEST, Fla.

Offshore powerboat racers William Mauff and Jay Muller have piloted WHM Motorsports to a Superboat class win during the first of three race days at the Key West World Championship in the Florida Keys.

Driver Mauff of East Setauket, New York, and throttleman Muller of Sallie River, New Jersey, averaged 99.42 mph Wednesday to outpace rivals, including defending champion and 2017 national titleholder Performance Boat Center.

Throttled by Miami's John Tomlinson and driven by Myrick Coil of Osage Beach, Missouri, Performance ended the day in third place.

Leading the Superboat Unlimited class is CMS, driven by Bob Bull of Melbourne, Florida, and throttled by Randy Scism of Wintzville, Missouri. CMS achieved an average speed of 117.34 mph, the fastest in the 36-boat fleet.

Competitors are to race again Friday, with the finals scheduled Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: South Pointe football stars receive Army All-American jerseys

    South Pointe football standouts Derion Kendrick and B.T. Potter talk about being selected to the 2018 Army All-American all-star football game. On Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, The duo received their game jerseys.

Watch: South Pointe football stars receive Army All-American jerseys

Watch: South Pointe football stars receive Army All-American jerseys 1:44

Watch: South Pointe football stars receive Army All-American jerseys
Watch: Northwestern’s John Gilreath explains decision to enroll mid-year with Gamecocks 1:13

Watch: Northwestern’s John Gilreath explains decision to enroll mid-year with Gamecocks
Watch: South Pointe coach Strait Herron previews next playoff opponent 1:36

Watch: South Pointe coach Strait Herron previews next playoff opponent

View More Video