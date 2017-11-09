Spain well-served with strikers despite Costa's absence

Spain's Rodrigo Moreno, wearing the new soccer kit for the 2018 World Cup, walks along the pitch with teammates during a training session in Las Rozas, outskirts Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Spain jersey's for the World Cup has sparked controversy after being linked to the Republican flag of the 1930s. The jersey has the colors red, yellow and blue but some say that from afar the blue appears to have the same purple tone of the Republican flag used from 1931-39. Francisco Seco AP Photo