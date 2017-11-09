Sports

Ashleigh Buhai leads Blue Bay LPGA by 1 stroke

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 5:12 AM

HAINAN, China

Ashleigh Buhai shot a 4-under 68 Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Blue Bay LPGA tournament.

The South African birdied four of the last seven holes, including a difficult chip-in on the par-4 12th, to finish at 9-under 135 overall, one shot ahead of Shanshan Feng (67).

"It played a lot tougher than the last few days," Buhai said. "The wind was more or less the same direction, just a bit stronger, so I think it helps being the same direction as you have an idea what to do. It was just a case of taking more club and just trying to play it with the wind."

Feng shot the best round of the day with her 67, a score that moved her up 13 places and into second.

"I knew that after the first round, I would be warmed up a little more," Feng said. "I would say my ball-striking today was better, so I was giving myself birdie chances."

First round leader Sun Young Yoo (74) dropped to third place at 5 under, while Lizette Salas (73) is fourth at 4 under. Defending champion Minjee Lee (73) is in a tie for 20th at even par, along with No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park (76).

