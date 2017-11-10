Week 11 preview: Booking trips to championship weekend

FILE- In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts runs the ball against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Southeastern Conference doesn't have any players putting up video game-style numbers. But, there's plenty of big games left for players like Hurts and Georgia's Nick Chubb to produce Heisman moments. Brynn Anderson, File AP Photo