Missouri back in bowl contention ahead of Tennessee matchup

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2017, file photo, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock looks for an open receiver between Florida defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Columbia, Mo. Missouri

4-5, 1-4) is building off of a 45-16 trouncing of Florida last weekend. Lock threw for 228 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on 15-for-20 passing in the win, and the Tigers rushed for 227 yards. Missouri plays Tennessee this week.