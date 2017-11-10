Sports

Canadian hoops star Barrett to play college ball at Duke

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 7:48 PM

BRAMPTON, Ontario

Canadian basketball phenom R.J. Barrett will play at Duke.

The 17-year-old from Mississauga, Ontario, announced his much-anticipated decision Friday after narrowing his choices to Kentucky, Duke and Oregon.

Barrett is regarded as the world's best player for his age, and last summer earned MVP honors in leading Canada to the gold medal at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

The 6-foot-6 wing will graduate from Montverde Academy in Florida this spring.

He's a projected top pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and could join Anthony Bennett (2013) and Andrew Wiggins (2014) as Canadians selected first overall.

He also earned MVP honors in the Basketball Without Borders game last February in New Orleans, and was the fourth-youngest player in the history of the Nike Hoop Summit, which pits a world high school select team against the best high school players in the U.S.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season

    Winthrop’s radio voice, Dave Friedman, gives the three things he’s keeping an eye on as Winthrop begins its 2017-18 men’s basketball season Nov. 10, 2017.

Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season

Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season 1:18

Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season
Watch: immediate reaction to Fort Mill football coach Ed Susi’s resignation 1:53

Watch: immediate reaction to Fort Mill football coach Ed Susi’s resignation
Watch: South Pointe football stars receive Army All-American jerseys 1:44

Watch: South Pointe football stars receive Army All-American jerseys

View More Video