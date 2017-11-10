Sports

Maryland rolls to 76-61 win over Stony Brook in opener

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 9:41 PM

UNIONDALE, N.Y.

Michal Cekovsky hit every shot he put up, scoring 10 points to help lead Maryland to a 76-61 win over Stony Brook in the season opener on Friday night.

Cekovsky made three field goals and four free throws.

Anthony Cowan led the way for the Terrapins, scoring 15 points with six rebounds and four assists. Kevin Huerter added 13 points, Justin Jackson chipped in 11 points while hauling down 14 rebounds, and Bruno Fernando came off the bench to score 10 points.

The Terps hit 27 of 55 from the floor while limiting Stony Brook to 23-of-63 shooting. Both teams were cold from beyond the arc. Maryland made just 2 of 14 and the Seawolves hit 9 of 27.

Tyrell Sturdivant had 17 points and Akwasi Yeboah added 15 for Stony Brook.

Maryland took an early lead and was up 41-23 at the break.

