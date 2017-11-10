Sports

Hines' double-double helps UMass beat UMass Lowell 74-69

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 11:09 PM

AMHERST, Mass.

Malik Hines had 11 points and 13 rebounds, and five other UMass players scored at least nine points to help the Minutemen beat UMass Lowell 74-69 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Rashaan Holloway and Unique McLean had 12 points apiece, Luwane Pipkins scored 11 and Rayshawn Miller 10 for UMass. CJ Anderson added nine points and five assists.

Pipkins hit two free throws to start, and took a rebound coast-to-coast for a layup to cap an 11-2 run that made it 66-58 with 2:31 to play, and UMass led the rest of the way. Matt Harris hit a 3-pointer and, after Pipkins missed two free throws, Shawn Jones made two foul shots to pull the River Hawks to 68-67 with 31 seconds left. UMass Lowell immediately fouled and Anderson hit two free throws and, after a steal by Pipkins, a dunk by McLean made it 72-67 with 13 seconds to go.

Harris led UMass Lowell with 19 points, Josh Gantz scored 13 and Jones added 12.

The River Hawks led 34-32 at halftime but shot just 31.8 percent — while the Minutemen shot 61.9 percent — from the field in the second half.

