Harris scores 25, La Tech rocks Texas-Tyler 112-71

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 12:42 AM

RUSTON, La.

Jalen Harris made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 25 points to help Louisiana Tech beat Texas-Tyler 112-71 on Friday night in a season opener.

LA Tech raced out to a 14-1 lead just four minutes into the game and scored the program's most points in a game since 2014. The second half started in a similar fashion as Harris opened with a 3-pointer. DaQuan Bracey had a stretch of seven straight points and Harris hit another 3.

It was the 19th time in program history scoring at least 112 points.

DaQuan Bracey had 15 points and seven assists, and lone senior Jacobi Boykins added 13 points. The Bulldogs shot 65 percent from the field (40 of 62), including 48 percent from 3-point range (13 of 27).

Emeka Obukwelu led Division III Texas-Tyler with 14 points. Cameron Frank added 11 points and Skyler Hadden had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

