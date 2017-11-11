Sports

Williams leads balanced Sam Houston State to 91-51 debut win

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 9:42 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas

Jamal Williams scored 15 points and four players reached double figures as Sam Houston State opened its season with a 91-51 defeat of Division III Texas-Tyler on Saturday night.

Williams scored on 4-for-7 shooting with seven rebounds and four assists. Jon Dewey III scored 14 points, Cameron Delaney 12 and Abrian Edwards 10, including a 3-pointer and a dunk. Edwards and Cameron Delaney each had eight rebounds. Josh Delaney led with 6 assists.

Chase Mason and Cameron Frank led the Cowboys with 13 points apiece.

The Bearkats broke away with a 12-3 run after the midway point of the second quarter. Dewey scored seven points in the four-minute run on a 3-pointer, a drive and a jumper.

The Bearkats, with seven returning from last season's 21-win team that advanced to the semifinals of the Southland Conference Tournament, shot 45 percent (27-60) with nine 3-pointers and had 24 assists against nine turnovers.

